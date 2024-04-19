Family CFO Inc Has $124,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Family CFO Inc lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $985,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DISV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,463 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.