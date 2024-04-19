Evercore ISI Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $225.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.83.

Get Five Below alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.66.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after buying an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.