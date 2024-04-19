Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.9 %

DT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,089. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,391.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

