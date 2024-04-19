Critical Comparison: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) & AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, indicating that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% AltC Acquisition N/A -88.20% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and AltC Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats AltC Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

