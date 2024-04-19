BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $7.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

