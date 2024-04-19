Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,844,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,651.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 139,850 shares of company stock worth $47,311. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.