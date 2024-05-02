Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$15.52 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.766147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

