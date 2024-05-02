Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.09.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $311.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.59. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 150.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.