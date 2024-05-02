Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) PT at $60.22

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. FMR LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

