ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,013. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $193.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

