Triumph Capital Management Buys 2,592 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

COMT stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $667.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.