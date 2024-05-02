13,275 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,169,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,038,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.