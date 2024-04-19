Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALT. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
