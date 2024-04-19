Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as high as $48.57 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 1,886,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,592,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.
BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bristol-Myers Squibb
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Salesforce Stock Analysis: Deep Dive into CRM Market Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.