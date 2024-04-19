BitShares Price Hits $0.0031 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $123,646.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.