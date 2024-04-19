Bank of America Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $166.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Shares of TFII opened at $141.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.33.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. CDAM UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

