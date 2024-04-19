Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $14.17

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
