Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $14.17

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

In other Century Therapeutics news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 25,509 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Price Performance

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

