Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $143.50

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.50 and last traded at $143.97, with a volume of 281140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.03.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

