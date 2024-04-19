AIA Group Ltd Purchases 365 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.