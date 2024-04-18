Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.16. 242,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

