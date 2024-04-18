Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $141.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

