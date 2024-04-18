TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.86 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

