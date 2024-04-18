Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.05.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total value of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 84,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

