Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $199,168.77 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,123.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.77 or 0.00708438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00133179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00042848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00204728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00047662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00099149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

