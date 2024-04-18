S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $0.41 on Monday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

