S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
SANW opened at $0.41 on Monday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company Profile
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.