Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TAST

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.