Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $213.11

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $152.10 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.90.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

