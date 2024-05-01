Telsey Advisory Group Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $305.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

TSCO stock opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $279.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

