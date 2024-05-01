Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Allot Communications Price Performance
Allot Communications stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
About Allot Communications
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
