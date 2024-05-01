AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
AMC Networks Stock Down 2.8 %
AMCX opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.
View Our Latest Report on AMC Networks
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.