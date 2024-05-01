AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

AMCX opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in AMC Networks by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AMC Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

View Our Latest Report on AMC Networks

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.