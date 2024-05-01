Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Down 3.4%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $115.70 and last traded at $116.00. 30,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 364,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.9022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,051,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

