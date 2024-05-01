American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $53.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

