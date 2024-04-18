Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.28, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

