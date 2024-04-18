Redwood Trust’s (RWT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on RWT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Redwood Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
