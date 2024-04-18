OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.87.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

