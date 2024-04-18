Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
