Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

