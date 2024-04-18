Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Capital

Duke Capital Stock Performance

Duke Capital Dividend Announcement

LON DUKE opened at GBX 32.25 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Duke Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.44). The stock has a market cap of £133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

(Get Free Report)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.