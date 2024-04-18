Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Duke Capital (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Duke Capital Stock Performance
Duke Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
