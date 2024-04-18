MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at National Bankshares

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY stock opened at C$46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.09. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$44.48 and a 52 week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

