ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.240-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

MAN stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

