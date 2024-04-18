iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $404,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 333,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.