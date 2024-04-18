iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,432 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,475,968 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

