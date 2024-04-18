Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 443,507 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,507 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $72,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,350,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,253,000 after buying an additional 766,303 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,360,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 714,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

HTHT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. 154,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,321. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

