Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

