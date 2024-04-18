Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 781,269 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781,269 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pfizer worth $384,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 15,528,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,152. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

