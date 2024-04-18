Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 653 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $469.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

