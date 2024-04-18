Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 6,828,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,647,513. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.