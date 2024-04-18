CIBC Raises Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$9.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.80 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Equinox Gold

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. Insiders sold a total of 14,426 shares of company stock worth $84,825 in the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.