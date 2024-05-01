ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.17 ($3.86).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.77) to GBX 323 ($4.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 250 ($3.14) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 246.18. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.10 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.20 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

