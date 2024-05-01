Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $64.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

JSPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $23.87 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $359.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $4,532,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

