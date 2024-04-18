Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sylogist Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sylogist in a report released on Sunday, April 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of SYZ opened at C$9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.37 million, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 0.84. Sylogist has a 52-week low of C$5.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.96.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of C$16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.43 million.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

